Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Water and Power Development Authority ( WAPDA ) on Saturday issued a report on the position of rivers' inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and barrages.

The detail of the inflow and outflow is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 41700 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 11900 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 14400 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 67200 cusecs and Outflows 59700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 57400 cusecs and Outflows 57000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 84400 cusecs and Outflows 72400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 22700 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 95300 cusecs and Outflows 88300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 87900 cusecs and Outflows 59700 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 36800 cusecs and Outflows 5800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1525.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.704 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1203.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.564 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.211 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.