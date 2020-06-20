UrduPoint.com
Rivers Flow, Reservoirs Level Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and barrages on Saturday is as under, says a news release

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and barrages on Saturday is as under, says a news release.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 131600 cusecs and Outflows 140000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 68800 cusecs and Outflows 68800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 52000 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 54300 cusecs and Outflows 25200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 201900 cusecs and Outflows 194400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 193900 cusecs and Outflows 190000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 187100 cusecs and Outflows 169100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 24200 cusecs and Outflows 8700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 136900 cusecs and Outflows 99900 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 92000 cusecs and Outflows 39300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 41900 cusecs and Outflows 3300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1447.67 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.145 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1210.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.018 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.045 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabulat Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours,whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

