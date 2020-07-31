Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and barrages on Friday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 193700 cusecs and outflows 125000 cusecs.

Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 48900 cusecs and Outflows 48900 cusecs.

Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 33600 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs.

Chenab at Marala: Inflows 60800 cusecs and Outflows 29600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 186500 cusecs and Outflows 178500 cusecs.

Chashma: Inflows: 194500 cusecs and Outflows 190000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 195800 cusecs and Outflows 169600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 30800 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 157900 cusecs and Outflows 120000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 109700 cusecs and Outflows 52600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 70000 cusecs and Outflows 30300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1468.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.959 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1229.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.403 MAF.

Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.223 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma,River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflectedas mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.