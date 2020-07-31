UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivers Flow, Reservoirs Level Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:42 PM

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and barrages on Friday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 193700 cusecs and outflows 125000 cusecs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and barrages on Friday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 193700 cusecs and outflows 125000 cusecs.

Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 48900 cusecs and Outflows 48900 cusecs.

Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 33600 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs.

Chenab at Marala: Inflows 60800 cusecs and Outflows 29600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 186500 cusecs and Outflows 178500 cusecs.

Chashma: Inflows: 194500 cusecs and Outflows 190000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 195800 cusecs and Outflows 169600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 30800 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 157900 cusecs and Outflows 120000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 109700 cusecs and Outflows 52600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 70000 cusecs and Outflows 30300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1468.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.959 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1229.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.403 MAF.

Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.223 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma,River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflectedas mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

1 hour ago

Hong Kong postpones elections over virus as China ..

2 minutes ago

Markets struggle as coronavirus hammers economies ..

2 minutes ago

Chevron reports $8.3 bn Q2 loss due to weak oil pr ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's First Military Satellite Successfull ..

5 minutes ago

Fourteen People Injured in Blast in Afghanistan's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.