Rivers Flow;reservoirs Report

Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:20 PM

Rivers flow;reservoirs report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The position of rivers' inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Thursday was as follows: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflow 99300 cusecs and Outflow 105000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflow 69300 cusecs and Outflow 69300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflow 52400 cusecs and Outflow 70000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflow 35600 cusecs and Outflow 10900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflow 171400 cusecs and Outflow 164100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflow: 163900 cusecs and Outflow 160000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflow 155100 cusecs and Outflow 139400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflow 34900 cusecs and Outflow 20500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflow 135100 cusecs and Outflow 116000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflow 102200 cusecs and Outflow 56100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflow 21900 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1444.28 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.061 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1210.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.004 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.035 MAF.

The inflow and outflow of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla were mean flows of 24 hours, whereas other flows were gauged at 6.00 a.m.

