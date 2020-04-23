Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Thursday was as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 30000 cusecs and Outflows 29400 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 43500 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 43300 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 21500 cusecs and Outflows 5100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 66200 cusecs and Outflows 60200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 49800 cusecs and Outflows 70000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 71700 cusecs and Outflows 66300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 23500 cusecs and Outflows 15800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 75200 cusecs and Outflows 75200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 53200 cusecs and Outflows 24800 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 12800 cusecs and Outflows 2200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1480.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 2.443 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1201.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 4.397 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.183 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows during the last 24 hours.