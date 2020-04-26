UrduPoint.com
Rivers Flows And Reservoirs Level Report

Sun 26th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Sunday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 32200 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 38000 cusecs and Outflows 38000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 51600 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 23000 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 85600 cusecs and Outflows 79400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 81000 cusecs and Outflows 68000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 68400 cusecs and Outflows 59000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 30300 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 68900 cusecs and Outflows 68200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 70200 cusecs and Outflows 41600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 13700 cusecs and Outflows 2200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1478.52 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 2.380 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1202.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 4.469 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.211 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.

