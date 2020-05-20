Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Wednesday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 52500 cusecs and Outflows 85000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 42100 cusecs and Outflows 42100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 53800 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 30500 cusecs and Outflows 14500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 127500 cusecs and Outflows 120200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 129300 cusecs and Outflows 130000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 130800 cusecs and Outflows 114500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 25100 cusecs and Outflows 10700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 102100 cusecs and Outflows 89000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 75700 cusecs and Outflows 34700 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 17300 cusecs and Outflows 'Nil' cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1457.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 1.510 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1216.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 5.437 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.076 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.