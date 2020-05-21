UrduPoint.com
Rivers Flows And Reservoirs Level Report

Thu 21st May 2020

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Tuesday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Tuesday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 49800 cusecs and Outflows 98400 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 39700 cusecs and Outflows 39700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 50900 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 23400 cusecs and Outflows 7400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 134400 cusecs and Outflows 127100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 129200 cusecs and Outflows 135000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 125100 cusecs and Outflows 109200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 26400 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 105900 cusecs and Outflows 91900 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 78000 cusecs and Outflows 36600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 19900 cusecs and Outflows 'Nil' cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1455.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 1.412 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1216.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 5.409 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.053 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.

