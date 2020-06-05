Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under: Rivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 99100 cusecs and Outflows 110000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 63800 cusecs and Outflows 63800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 51300 cusecs and Outflows 75000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 34600 cusecs and Outflows 9200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 169100 cusecs and Outflows 161800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 160600 cusecs and Outflows 160000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 156800 cusecs and Outflows 140700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 35400 cusecs and Outflows 20500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 136800 cusecs and Outflows 114000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 104200cusecs and Outflows 56700 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 23000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1443.36 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 1.038 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1209.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 4.957 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.024 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.