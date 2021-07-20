Rivers flows and reservoirs report

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Tuesday was as under

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Tuesday was as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 251700 cusecs and Outflows 135000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 51600 cusecs and Outflows 51600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 55100 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 95900 cusecs and Outflows 61900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows182400 cusecs and Outflows176900cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 215700 cusecs and Outflows 226300 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 194900 cusecs and Outflows 165500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 23900 cusecs and Outflows 8900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 138500 cusecs and Outflows 95000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 94400 cusecs and Outflows 39100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 24500 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1470.21 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 1.952 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1170.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 2.673MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.072MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla were reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows were gauged at 6.00 a.m.