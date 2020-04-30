Rivers flows,reservoirs report in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The position of rivers inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Thursday was as follows: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 41300 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 57100 cusecs and Outflows 57100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 54400 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 31300 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 81500 cusecs and Outflows 74500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 83900 cusecs and Outflows 77000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 68400 cusecs and Outflows 59700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 23200 cusecs and Outflows 11800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 58800 cusecs and Outflows 57800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 57100 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 22000 cusecs and Outflows 3900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1479.77 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.434 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1205.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.676 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.219 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows were gauged at 6.00 a.m.