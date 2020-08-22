Rivers in flood in Sialkot region

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :River Chenab Saturday remained in flood at Head Marala-Sialkot with 99,000 cusecs of water.

According to senior officials of Sialkot Irrigation Department, there was 8,784 cusecs of floodwater in River Tavi and 3,684 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala on Saturday.

Officials said that a peak of 151,684 cusecs of floodwater passed in River Chenab through Head Marala barrage late at Friday night.The peak made River Chenab in medium level flood, which was reduced to low level flood with 99,000 cusecs floodwater on Saturday.

Officials said that the flow of floodwater might increase in River Chenab during the next 24 hours, as India was likely to release a big peak of 300,000 cusecs of floodwater in Chenab here.