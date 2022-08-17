UrduPoint.com

Rivers Indus, Chenab Continue To Run In Low Flood

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 08:01 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present River Indus is flowing in "Low Flood" in its reaches Tarbela-Kalabagh, Kalabagh-Chashma, Chashma-Taunsa, Taunsa-Guddu and Guddu-Sukkur while River Chenab is also in "Low Flood" at Qadirabad (downstream Khanki).

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, others main rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing in normal flows.

The combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 8.544 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's depression over West Madhya Pradesh (India) has moved in West-Northwestwards direction and lies over Western Parts of Rajasthan (India) with the same intensity.

It is likely to move further in West-Northwestwards direction and affect Punjab (Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division) and Balochistan vigorously during next three days.

In addition to above, "Low Pressure Area" earlier over North Arabian Sea has now become insignificant for Pakistan. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northern parts of Afghanistan with Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

At present, intense moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan upto 15000 feet.

Widespread Thunderstorm/Rain with heavy to very heavy falls at scattered places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are expected over Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls may also occur over Punjab (Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Multan & Sargodha Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division) during the said period.

Additionally, scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over rest of the country except Western Balochistan.

