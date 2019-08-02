UrduPoint.com
Rivers Indus, Chenab, Kabul Continue To Run In Low Flood

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:17 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus in "Tarbela-Taunsa Reach", River Chenab in "Marala-Khanki Reach" and River Kabul in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach" are flowing in low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus in "Tarbela-Taunsa Reach", River Chenab in "Marala-Khanki Reach" and River Kabul in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach" are flowing in low flood.

The yesterday's low pressure area over North Madhya Pradesh (India) has weakened. Seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan with yesterday's trough moving away Eastwards.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

A fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over northwestern Afghanistan.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & D.G.Khan Divisions (Punjab) and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I.Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) besides over the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

There is a likelihood of isolated thunderstorm/rain over Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur & Multan Divisions (Punjab Province) and Eastern Balochistan during the said period.

