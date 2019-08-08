Rivers Indus, Chenab, Kabul experience low flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus in "Kalabagh-Sukkur Reach", River Chenab in "Khanki-Qadirabad Reach" and River Kabul in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach" are flowing in low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus in "Kalabagh-Sukkur Reach", River Chenab in "Khanki-Qadirabad Reach" and River Kabul in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach" are flowing in low flood.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, other main rivers (Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Tarbela Dam has attained the level of 1543.00 feet against the Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet, only 7.00 feet space is left to absorb the flood water.

Yesterday's Westerly Wave trough still persists over Northern parts of Pakistan. Deep depression yesterday over Orissa (India) has moved West-Northwestwards and today over Northeastern Chhattisgarh (India). It has weakened and converted into depression and is likely to move further in the same direction.

Seasonal low lies over Northern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northeastwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country & Southeastern Sindh upto 5000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & D.G.Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & D.

I.Khan Divisions), Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab during the same period.

The FFD, Lahore, has further predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G.Khan Divisions (Punjab), besides, scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at one or two places over Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions of Punjab and Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 9 to 11.

In addition to this, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with one or two extremely heavy falls over Southern Sindh, Eastern & Coastal Areas of Balochistan from August 9-12.

The predicted rains may cause medium to high flood in rivers Jhelum & Chenab including their tributaries i.e. local nullahs during the week. Medium to high flood flows are also expected in Hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division and rivers & local Nullahs flowing in Eastern Balochistan from August 9 to 13.