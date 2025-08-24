Rivers Indus, Chenab likely to become furious in next 24 hours; FFD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that Rivers Chenab and Indus are likely to attain high flood level during the next 24 hours while River Sutlej at (Ganda Singh Wala) will continue at high flood level for the next few days, subject to releases from Indian reservoirs.

According to the report of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) issued here Sunday, flash flooding is also expected in the nullahs of D.G. Khan and northeastern Balochistan, while medium to high level flows are expected in the nullahs of river Ravi and Chenab during the next 48 hours.

Urban flooding is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi within the next two days.

Widespread thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls/ torrential rains is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum along with north and northeastern Punjab from 25th August to 27th August 2025, besides, scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity over the upper catchments of rivers Kabul and Indus during the said period.

Due to the expected widespread rainfall over the upper catchments of the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab, and Jhelum rivers, along with their associated nullahs and the tributaries of the river Kabul, a significant rise in flows is anticipated within next 48 hours.

According to FFC, River Indus is running in high flood at Guddu while medium flood at Sukkur with rising trend.

Similarly, River Sutlej is flowing in medium flood with falling trend at Ganda Singh Wala.

Water Level in Tarbela Reservoir is at elevation of 1549.20 feet, which is just 0.80 feet below its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550 feet. Mangla Reservoir stands at 1219.40 feet which is 22.60 feet below its MCL of 1242 feet. Combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stands at 11.499 MAF, which is 86.35 % of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.