Open Menu

Rivers Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Kabul Continue To Run In Low Flood With Rising Trend: FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Rivers Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Kabul continue to run in low flood with rising trend: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that currently, rivers Indus, Chenab, Ravi and Kabul are flowing in low flood with the rising trend at Kalabagh-Chashma, Chashma-Taunsa, Marala-Khanki and Warsak-Nowshera reaches respectively.

According to the daily FFC report issued on Sunday, flash flooding of moderate to heavy intensity is expected in the Nullahs of Balochistan (Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran and Nasirabad divisions including hill torrents of D G Khan division during the next 24 hours.

The combined live storage of the country's reservoirs stands at 9.833 million acre feet of the total 13.443 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of westerly wave over northern parts of Pakistan has moved away eastwards. Yesterday's monsoon low over Southwestern Chattisgarh (India) moved West-Northwestwards and lies over southwestern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajastan (India).

Moderate to strong moist currents from the bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are penetrating into the lower half of Pakistan up to 7000 feet. Seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

For the next 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted scattered widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls over South and Southeastern Sindh including Punjab (DG Khan Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( D I Khanm Bannu and Kohat Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi and Makran and Nasirabad Divisions).

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is also expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers including Islamabad, rest of Punjab,Sindh and KPK during the said period.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Kabul Islamabad Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Kohat Zhob Kalat Loralai Nasirabad Sunday All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

28 minutes ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

32 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

44 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

58 minutes ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

2 hours ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan