Rivers, Indus, Chenab, Swat flow in low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that Rivers Indus at Kalabagh, Chashma and Guddu, Chenab at Marala, Swat at Charsadda are running in low flood River Kabul continues to flow in medium flood in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Monday Rivers Indus and Chenab at rest of the locations and all other main rivers (Jhelum, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Actual river flows, reservoir elevations, live storage Yesterday's trough of Westerly wave over Kashmir and adjoining areas has moved away Eastwards and a fresh Westerly wave trough prevails over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan.

Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northeastern Balochistan. Low Pressure Area earlier over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over Central parts of Rajasthan (India). Strong moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into lower parts of the country upto 7000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places and very heavy falls at isolated places are expected over Southern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain may also occur over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G.Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I.Khan & Bannu Divisions) and Eastern Balochistan, besides, isolated thunderstorm/rain over Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal & Multan Divisions of Punjab during the same period.

Wet spell is likely to decrease over Sindh during next 48 hours.

All concerned authorities in particular PDMAs, DDMAs, Provincial Irrigation Departments are strictly advised to remain fully alert, ensure timely actions on warnings issued by the concerned organizations, so as to save the communities of low lying areas, public & private property, irrigation, drainage & flood protection infrastructure etc.