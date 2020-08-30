Rivers Indus, Jhelum continue to flow in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said presently, River Indus in "Kalabagh-Chashma" and "Guddu-Sukkur" reaches and River Jhelum at Mangla are flowing in low flood.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, other main rivers (Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Tarbela Reservoir continues to maintain Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2020, whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1241.45 feet (0.55 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

The Combined Live Storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 13.301 MAF (i.e. 97.70% of existing Storage Capacity). Yesterday's Depression over Northeastern Madhya Pradesh (India) has weakened into Low and lies over Western Madhya Pradesh (India). Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northwestern Iran today prevails over Northern parts of Iran.

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. Moderate to strong moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into lower parts of the country upto 7000 feet, while weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major Rivers during the next 24 hours.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Falls may also occur over Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur & Larkana Districts (Sindh), besides, scattered wind-thundershower rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Kalat, Naseerabad, Zohb, Sibbi (Balochistan) including Bahawalpur & D.G Khan Divisions (Punjab) during the same period.

The predicted heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing Urban Flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin during the next 24 hours.

Heavy downpour may cause flash flooding in Balochistan (Districts Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar & Lasbella) and Punjab (D.G. Khan Division) during the next 72 hours.

The prominent rainfall events recorded during the past 24 hours include: Shadiwal=57 mm, Chhor = 36 mm, Kakul = 14 mm and Malam Jabba = 07 mm. Precautionary measures by all concerned organizations:In view of the above likely Hydro-Meteorological situation, all concerned authorities, especially PDMAs, DDMAs, Districts Administration & Provincial Irrigation Departments are strictly advised to remain fully alert, watch the situation closely and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time so as to avoid loss of precious human lives and damage to private & public property.