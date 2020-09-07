Rivers Indus, Jhelum continue to run in medium, low flood:FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus at present is experiencing Medium Flood at "Taunsa-Guddu" and "Guddu-Sukkur" Reaches and Low Flood at Chashma (upstream Taunsa) while River Jhelum is also in Low Flood at Mangla

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus at present is experiencing Medium Flood at "Taunsa-Guddu" and "Guddu-Sukkur" Reaches and Low Flood at Chashma (upstream Taunsa) while River Jhelum is also in Low Flood at Mangla.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, rest of the main rivers (Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh & Kotri) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet respectively.

Yesterday's trough of shallow Westerly Wave lies over Kashmir & adjoining areas.

Weak Seasonal Low persists over Northeast Balochistan with weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating over D.G. Khan Division (Punjab) and adjoining Northeastern Balochistan upto 4000 feet.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Multan& D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & Hazara Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers during the same period.