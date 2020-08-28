Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Swat run in low flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at Tarbela, Chashma and in "Guddu-Sukkur Reach", River Jhelum in "Mangla-Rasul Reach" and River Swat at Chakdara Bridge are presently flowing in Low Flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at Tarbela, Chashma and in "Guddu-Sukkur Reach", River Jhelum in "Mangla-Rasul Reach" and River Swat at Chakdara Bridge are presently flowing in Low Flood.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, other main rivers (Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Sporadic and heavy rains over the upper catchments of river Chenab has resulted into high flood discharges in "Marala-Khanki Reach" with Medium Flood at Qadirabad (downstream Khanki).

Both Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs have attained their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) i.e. 1550.00 feet & 1242.00 feet respectively.

This has become possible due to effective management of reservoirs inflows and outflows especially by WAPDA and IRSA. The present combined live storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 13.425 MAF (i.e. 98.61% of 13.614 MAF).

Due to sporadic rains in upstream catchment areas of River Jhelum (Kotli, Kallar, Palandri, Mangla, Rawalakot etc), River Jhelum at Mangla experienced Very High Flood discharge (265,000 cusecs inflow) at 1600 hours on 27th August 2020.

Also River Chenab at Marala has experienced High Flood Level (304,000/299,000 cusecs inflow/outflow) at 2400 hours on 27th August 2020.

The heavy rainfall spell occurred during past few days in various parts of Sindh, especially in Karachi city, has caused severe urban flooding in Karachi.

Monsoon Depression earlier over North Orissa (India), lies over North Chattisgarh (India) and adjoining Eastern Madhya Pradesh (India) with weak Seasonal Low persisting over Western Balochistan bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet. Westerly Wave Trough over Kashmir is moving away Eastwards.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, for the next 24 hours over Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha & D. G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) including upper catchments of all the major Rivers, besides, isolated thunderstorm/rain over Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions (Punjab), Southern & Southeastern Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan.

River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) is likely to attain Medium to High Flood Category (Range: 110,000 cusecs to 150,000 cusecs) - River Chenab in "Khanki-Qadirabad Reach" may attain High Flood Category (Range: 150,000 cusecs to 200,000 cusecs). River Chenab at Trimmu is also likely to experience Medium to High Flood Category (Range: 200,000 cusecs to 300,000 cusecs) on 30th August 2020. Further, flows are also likely to increase upto Medium Flood Category in Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi and Hill Torrents of D. G. Khan Division.