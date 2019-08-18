Rivers Indus, Kabul, Chenab, Ravi run in medium, low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Sunday said the River Indus was flowing in medium flood at Guddu and in low flood at Sukkur and KalabaghTaunsa Reach.

According to daily FFC report, the River Chenab at Marala, River Ravi at Jassar and River Kabul in Warsak-Nowshera Reach were also at low flood stage while other main rivers (Jhelum & Sutlej) were flowing normal.

The combined live storage of three major reservoirs was 11.178 MAF i.e. 81.69 % of the maximum combined live storage capacity. The Tarbela Dam attained the level of 1548.45 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet.

Saturday's well marked monsoon low over South Haryana (India) has become insignificant for the country. Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over northern parts of Pakistan moved away eastwards and a fresh trough of Westerly Wave lay over northern parts of Afghanistan.

Seasonal Low continued to prevail over northern Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

As predicted by FFD Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum and Sutlej, including Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions (Punjab) and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over the upper catchments of the rivers Ravi and Chenab, besides, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan and D.G. Khan divisions of Punjab province during the same period.