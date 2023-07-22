Open Menu

Rivers Indus, Kabul, Chenab Run In Low Flood: FFC

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Rivers Indus, Kabul and Chenab are flow in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Wasarak, Nowshera and Marala respectively while other rivers of the Indus River System are running normal.

According to the daily FFC report on Saturday, medium to high level flood was expected in Rivers Chenab and Jhelum along with associated nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during the next 48 hours.

The combined live storage of Mangla, Tarbela and Chashma reservoirs stood at 9.648 million acre-feet (MAF) of total of 13,443 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan. Yesterday's monsoon low over the northwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards and lies over Southwest Chattisgarh (India).

Strong moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and mild moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 7000 feet. A weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Balochistan.

For the next 24 hours, FFD has predicted scattered to widespread wind thunderstorms/rain of moderate and heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls over the upper catchment of Rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab along with Punjab (Lahore and Gujranwala) and Balochistan (Southern parts of Kalat Division). Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorms/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy fall is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rest of Punjab, Sindh along with Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi and Nasirabad Divisions) during the said period.

