Rivers Indus, Kabul continue flow in low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers are flowing with normal discharge except for Rivers Indus and Kabul which are running in low flood at Kalabagh-Guddu Reach at Warsak - Nowshera Reach respectively.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs have gained 90.54% and 56.18% of their total storage capacity respectively.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 9.650 MAF, which is 70.53 per cent of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

Trough of Westerly wave earlier over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan.

A fresh monsoon low has developed over Northeast Bay of Bengal. Seasonal low continues to prevail over Northwestern Balochistan.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has forecast, isolated thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over upper catchments of all major Rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab, Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The FFD, Lahore has also predicted scattered thunder/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over upper catchments of all major rivers except Indus River besides over North & Northeastern Punjab during the next 48 hours.

Monsoon winds are likely to affect Sindh province and Southern Punjab from August 9th onwards which may cause heavy to very heavy rainfall.