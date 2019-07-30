Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to flow in low, medium flood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that Rivers Indus and Kabul are flowing in low flood in Kalabagh-Guddu Reach and in medium flood in Warsak - Nowshera Reach respectively.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, normalcy has returned to all other main rivers including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej).

Low pressure area earlier over central parts of Rajasthan (India) prevails over Southwestern Rajasthan (India) and adjoining areas and is expected to become insignificant during the next 24 hours.

Also another low pressure area has developed over North Orissa (India) and adjoining areas. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into lower parts of the country upto 5000 feet with seasonal low continues to prevail over Northeastern Balochistan and Westerly Wave trough over Northern parts of Afghanistan.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places may occur during the next 24 hours over Southern Sindh, Coastal area of Balochistan, Eastern Balochistan and upper catchments of rivers Ravi and Sutlej.

During the same period upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum & Chenab,besides, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab) and Malakand Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) may experience isolated thunderstorm/ rain.

As per the prediction of Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, southern parts of Sindh have experienced heavy rains during the last 24 hours (Thatta = 147 mm, Hyderabad = 131 mm, Surjani Town = 119 mm & Shaheed Benazeerabad = 98 mm).