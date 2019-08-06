Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to flow in low flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Indus and Kabul at "Kalabagh-Guddu Reach" and at "Warsak - Nowshera Reach respectively" are flowing in low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that rivers Indus and Kabul at "Kalabagh-Guddu Reach" and at "Warsak - Nowshera Reach respectively" are flowing in low flood

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan has moved Eastwards and presently prevails over Northern parts of Pakistan. Monsoon low earlier over Northeastern Bay of Bengal has moved Westwards and lies over North Bay of Bengal and has intensified into well marked low.

Seasonal low at present lies over Northern Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.

G.Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions) besides isolated thunderstorm/rain over Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab, D.I.Khan Division (KP) and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hour.

FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over upper catchments of all major rivers except River Indus including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.G.Khan Divisions of Punjab.

The FFD, Lahore has further predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls including one or two very heavy falls over Sothern Sindh & Coastal Areas of Balochistan besides isolated intense rainfall over upper catchments of Rivers Ravi, Jhelum & Chenab from August, 9th 2019 onwards.

As a consequence, high flood flows are expected in Rivers Jhelum & Chenab including associated nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Chenab & Ravi from August 9.