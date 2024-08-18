Rivers Indus, Kabul flow in medium, low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has sad that currently, River Indus was experiencing medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur reach and low flood between Tarbela-Taunsa reach while the Kabul River was flowing in low flood at Nowshera.

According to the daily FFC report issued here Saturday, all other major rivers of the Indus River System i.e. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging normal flows.

The combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla stands at 10.814 MAF which is 80.98 percent of the total available live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF. Tarbela Reservoir is approaching its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) and presently at 1549.00 feet (just 1.00 feet below the MCL of 1550.00 feet). Tarbela Dam Management is advised to remain vigilant and regulate the reservoir according to approved SOPs and strictly in accordance with dam safety guidelines.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, cyclonic circulation over Northwestern Rajasthan (India) has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system, now centered over Bahawalpur Division and neighboring areas of Sindh. Yesterdays' strong westerly wave continues to impact Northern Afghanistan. Moderate to strong moist air currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into Sindh, Southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan up to 10000 feet. Simultaneously, light to moderate moist currents are affecting Northern regions up to 5000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, the FFD Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS.

Widespread thunderstorm rain of Moderate to Heavy intensity with Scattered Very Heavy and Isolated Extremely Heavy Falls may occur over Punjab (D.G. Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions), Sindh and Balochistan (Zhob, Nasirabad, Sibbi, Kalat and Makran divisions) during the same period.

As a result, Medium to High Level Flash Flooding is expected in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division (Punjab) and in the Nullahs of Balochistan (Sibbi, Nasirabad, Zhob and Kalat divisions) and Sindh {Larkana and Hyderabad divisions).

The current wet spell in Southern Pakistan is expected to decrease after the next 48 hours. A fresh wet spell of moderate intensity with isolated heavy downpours is anticipated to begin on 20th August 2024.

This will impact Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha and D.G.Khan divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum and Kabul of IRS. Moderate intensity rainfall is also forecast over Punjab (Gujranwala and Lahore divisions) including over upper catchments of rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.