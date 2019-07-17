UrduPoint.com
Rivers Indus, Kabul Flowing In Low, Medium Flood: FFC

Wed 17th July 2019

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday said River Indus was in low flood at Chashma Barrage and River Kabul in medium flood at Warsak Nowshera Reach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday said River Indus was in low flood at Chashma Barrage and River Kabul in medium flood at Warsak Nowshera Reach.

According to the FFC's daily report, all other main rivers were normal. Actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicated combined live storage of three major reservoirs as 5.325 Million Acre Feet (MAF) which was 38.92 per cent of the total combined live storage capacity.

Deep trough of westerly wave is persisting over Kashmir with weak intensity, while the 'Seasonal Low' prevailing over Northern Balochistan is dragging light to modern moist currents from Arabian Sea penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5,000 feet.

During the next 24 hours, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions, besides in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions including upper catchments of all major rivers.

While, the FFD forecast isolated thunderstorm/rain over Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab province and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

The rainfall activity is likely to decrease during the next 48 hours. However, moderate intensity rainfall with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab.

