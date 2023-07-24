Open Menu

Rivers Indus, Kabul, Ravi Still Run In Low Flood: FFC

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Rivers Indus, Kabul, Ravi and Sutlej are presently flowing in low flood in Tarbela-Kalabagh, Kalabagh-Chashma, Chashma-Taunsa reaches (Indus), at Warsak (Kabul), at Balloki (Ravi) and at Suleimanki (Sutlej) while River Kabul is in medium flood at Nowshera.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, the combined live storage of major reservoirs is 10.110 MAF i.e. 75.21% of the total storage capacity of 13.443 MAF.

Monsoon low earlier over Southwest Madhya Pradesh (India) & adjoining Rajasthan (India) has weakened into trough with seasonal low prevailing over Northern Balochistan.

These two weather systems are bringing moderate to strong moist currents which are penetrating into lower half of Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls over Punjab (D.G. Khan Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan, Bannu & Kohat Divisions), Southern & Southeastern Sindh and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and upper Sindh including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS is also expected during the said period.

