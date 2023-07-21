Rivers Indus, Kabul run in low flood with rising trend: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Indus and Kabul are experiencing low flood with the rising trend in its Tarbela-Kalabagh, Kalabagh-Chashma reaches, and Wasrsak and Nowshera respectively.

According to the daily FFC report on Friday, yesterday's high flows in River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad and River Ravi at Jassar have receded and now they are flowing normally while rest of the major Rivers are also flowing with 'No Flood Condition'. A healthy Combined Live Storage of 9.490 MAF (70.59 % of maximum value of 13.443 MAF) is available at present.

According to FFD, Lahore, Monsoon Low over Northwest Bay of Bengal (India) has remained stationary since the last 24 hours. This is resulting into penetration of Moderate Monsoon current from the Bay of Bengal into most parts of Pakistan except for Balochistan. It is likely to get intensify further.

As regards other weather systems, yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave has moved away Eastwards, but another fresh trough prevails over Northern parts of Afghanistan.

Seasonal Low although weak, continues to prevail over Balochistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and very heavy falls at one/two places over Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions) including the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

For the same time period, isolated wind thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Sindh. Current Monsoon activity is likely to intensify over the country during the next 48 hours. In view of prevailing meteorological conditions, medium to high-level flood is expected in Rivers Chenab & Jhelum (upstream Mangla) including Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab during the next 72 hours.