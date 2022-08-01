Rivers Indus, Kabul run in low flood:FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Monday said currently rivers Indus and Kabul are flowing in "Low Flood" at Tarbela-Kalabagh, Kalabagh-Chashma, Chashma-Taunsa, Taunsa-Guddu and Guddu-Sukkur and at Nowshera and Warsak respectively.

According to daily FFC report all other main rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal The combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs is 6.684 million acre feet (MAF). Yesterday's Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over Southern Punjab (around DG Khan Division) has moved Southwards and lies over Northeastern Balochistan, however it has weakened into low and is likely to weaken further.

At present, trough of Westerly Wave lies over Kashmir and Adjoining area with seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain over D.G. Khan Division of Punjab and Kohat, Bannu and D.I Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours.

For the same time period, isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Islamabad, rest of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan including upper catchments of Indus River System.

All related organizations are advised to remain vigilant, take timely actions on warningsissued by the concerned organizations to ensure safety of low lying area communities, public & private property besides irrigation, drainage & flood protection infrastructure etc.