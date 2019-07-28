Rivers Indus, Kabul run in low, medium flood

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said Rivers Indus and Kabul are flowing in low flood at Chashma Barrage and in medium flood Stage in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach" respectively.

According to daily FFC report, all other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including Indus at rest of the locations) are flowing normal. Actual river flows, reservoir elevations & live storage indicated that the combined live storage in Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs stood at 8.026 MAF, which was much healthier than last year's 5.508 MAF and was 58.66 % of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

The Westerly Wave trough over Northern parts of the country has moved Eastwards and lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas. Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

Strong moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into most parts of the country upto 5000 feet. Yesterday's low pressure area over North Madhya Pradesh (India) has moved westwards and lies over North-West Madhya Pradesh which is likely to affect Southern parts of Pakistan during the next 24 hours.

A new monsoon low is likely to develop over Northwestern Bay of Bengal.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

As a result, medium to high flood flows are expected in nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab including hill torrents of DG Khan Division (Punjab) during the next 24 hours.