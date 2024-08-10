Rivers Indus, Kabul Run In Medium, Low Flood: FFC
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present River Indus is flowing in "Medium Flood" in Taunsa-Guddu reach and in "Low Flood" in Kalabagh-Chashma reach and at Sukkur Barrage while River Kabul is flowing in "Low Flood" at Nowshera.
According to the daily FFC report released on Saturday, all other major rivers in the Indus River System including Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej are discharging normal flows.
Medium level flows are expected in River Chenab along with Nullahs in catchments of Rivers Chenab and Ravi during the period from August 11 to 13. Besides, low to medium level flows are also expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and nullahs of Zhob, Sibi, Nasirabad and Kalat Divisions during the said period.
The combined live storage in the country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma) stands at 10.147 MAF (i.e. 75.98% of the maximum live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF).
Meanwhile, according to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Iran lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan and adjoining areas.
Yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation over central Jharkhand (India) remained stationary.
The active monsoon trough extends from upper air circulation at Jharkhand (India) to Northeastern Punjab. Moderate to strong moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country from Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal up to 5,000 feet. Seasonal Low lies over northeast Balochistan.
FFD has predicted scattered to widespread thunderstorm rain of Moderate to Heavy Intensity with Isolated Very Heavy Falls over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along Islamabad for the next 24 hours.
Scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan Divisions) along with isolated thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity over Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions) during the same period.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah7 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti8 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days8 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1210 hours ago