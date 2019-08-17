Rivers Indus, Kabul run in medium, low flood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in medium flood at Guddu and in low flood at Sukkur and in "Tarbela-Taunsa Reach" while River Kabul also continues to run in low flood in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Saturday all other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal. Today's combined live storage of three major reservoirs is 11.015 MAF i.e. 80.50 % of the maximum combined live storage capacity. Tarbela Dam has also attained the level of 1547.05 feet against the Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet.

Yesterday's well marked monsoon low over Northeastern Rajasthan (India) has moved Northwestwards and lies over Southern Haryana (India). The interaction between the two weather systems i.e. westerly wave and monsoon low is injecting strong moist current from Bay of Bengal as well as Arabian Sea into the upper catchments of River Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Chenab and to some extent in the catchment area of River Jhelum, besides, North-Northeastern Punjab.

Yesterday's trough of westerly wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Moderate to strong moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into sub-mountainous areas of Punjab & Kashmir upto 7000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, widespread thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may also occur over the catchment area of River Chenab and to some extent River Jhelum including Northeastern Punjab, besides, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over the upper catchment of River Indus including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

According to FFD, flood like situation is expected in Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi & Chenab (the flood flows in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi at rim stations will depend upon the releases from the dams located in India) and low to medium flood flows are also expected in the local nullahs i.e tributaries of Rivers Ravi & Chenab including Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the next 48 to 72 hours.