Rivers Indus, Kabul still flow in medium, low flood: FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in "Medium Flood" in Taunsa-Sukkur reach. It is in "Low Flood" in Tarbela-Chashma reach.

Similarly, River Kabul (a tributary of River Indus) is flowing in "Low Flood" at Nowshera while rest of the major Rivers (Jhelum, Chenab Ravi & Sutlej) is flowing normal, said a daily FFC report issued on Tuesday.

Tarbela Darn has maintained its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet since yesterday, while Mangla Reservoir still has 29.88% capacity available to absorb potential flood peaks.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 11.061 MAF (82.83 % of Total Live Storage Capacity of 13.354 MAF).

As per present meteorological situation, yesterday's Well Marked Low Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh has weakened into Low and remained stationary there.

Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan. Light to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet at the reporting time.

For the ensuing 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G.Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan (Zhob & Kalat Divisions) including upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS.