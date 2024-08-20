Rivers Indus, Kabul Still Flow In Medium, Low Flood: FFC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in "Medium Flood" in Taunsa-Sukkur reach. It is in "Low Flood" in Tarbela-Chashma reach.
Similarly, River Kabul (a tributary of River Indus) is flowing in "Low Flood" at Nowshera while rest of the major Rivers (Jhelum, Chenab Ravi & Sutlej) is flowing normal, said a daily FFC report issued on Tuesday.
Tarbela Darn has maintained its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet since yesterday, while Mangla Reservoir still has 29.88% capacity available to absorb potential flood peaks.
The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 11.061 MAF (82.83 % of Total Live Storage Capacity of 13.354 MAF).
As per present meteorological situation, yesterday's Well Marked Low Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh has weakened into Low and remained stationary there.
Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan. Light to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet at the reporting time.
For the ensuing 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G.Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan (Zhob & Kalat Divisions) including upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication1 hour ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas1 hour ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank1 hour ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank1 hour ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago