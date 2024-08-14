Rivers Indus, Kabul Still Run In Medium, Low Flood
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, River Indus is experiencing Medium Flood in Guddu-Sukkur Reach whereas it is in Low Flood at Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma-Taunsa reaches while River Kabul is also running in Low Flood at Warsak.
According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, all other major rivers of the Indus River System i.e. Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging normal flows. The current Combined Live Storage of the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) stands at 10.573 MAF (79.17% of the total live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF).
According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's trough of Strong Westerly Wave over northwestern Iran lies over Northern parts of Iran and yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation over Northeastern Rajasthan (India) moved slightly westwards, however it continues to prevail over Northeastern Rajasthan (India).
Light to Moderate Moist currents are penetrating into most parts of Pakistan from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal up to 5,000 feet. Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.
For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity over the Upper Catchments of all the major rivers. Isolated Thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur & DG Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions).
