Rivers Indus, Kabul, Swat Continue To Run In Low To Medium Flood: FFC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:53 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in low to medium flood categories at all control structures including Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur while River Kabul is also in medium flood (at Nowshera)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in low to medium flood categories at all control structures including Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur while River Kabul is also in medium flood (at Nowshera).

According to daily FFC report, River Swat is running in low flood in "Chakdara-Munda Headworks Reach" while other main rivers (Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs continue to maintain their respective Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet respectively.

Yesterday's Monsoon Low over Bahawalpur Division (Punjab) has become insignificant.

Westerly Wave Trough continues to prevail over Kashmir and adjoining areas whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, isolated wind-thunderstorm/rain over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & D I Khan divisions).

