Rivers Indus, Ravi run in medium, low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in medium flood at Guddu & Sukkur and low flood at Taunsa Barrage (upstream Guddu) while River Ravi at Head Sidhnai and Sutlej at Suleimanki & islam are experiencing low flood.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, rest of the major rivers (Jhelum & Chenab) are flowing with normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1537.79 feet (12% storage space still available) whereas, Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1229.35 feet (13.4% storage space still available).

A Well-Marked Monsoon Low has developed over Northeastern Bay of Bengal (India) with a fresh trough of Westerly Wave presently prevailing over Northern parts of Afghanistan. Seasonal Low earlier over Northwestern Balochistan now lies over Northern Balochistan resulting into penetration of mild moist currents into upper parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore over most parts of the country. However isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity may occur over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division) and Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the same period of 24 hours.

During the next 48 hours, rainfall activity is likely to increase slightly over Northern & Northeastern Punjab including upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Further a fresh wet spell of moderate intensity with heavy falls at scattered places may occur over upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS from 5th to 7th August 2023.