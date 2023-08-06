Rivers Indus, Sutlej continue to flow in low flood:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said currently Rivers Indus in Guddu �Sukkur reach and Sutlej in Sulemanki � islam reach are experiencing low flood.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, rest of the major rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi) are discharging normal flows.

Present Combined Live Storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 12.367 MAF i.e. 92% of the total value of 13.443 MAF. Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs have attained more than 90% of their respective maximum live storages (Tarbela: 95.

06%, Mangla: 92.00%).

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Pakistan has moved away eastwards, whereas seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

For the next 24 hours FFD, Lahore, has predicted thunderstorm rain of Light to Moderate Intensity at isolated places over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G.Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar Division) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.