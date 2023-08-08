Open Menu

Rivers Indus, Sutlej Continue To Flow In Low Flood:FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in low flood in Tarbela- Chashma reach and at Guddu & Kotri while River Sutlej is continuously experiencing low flood at islam since 1st August 2023.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, others major Rivers (Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi) are flowing with normal flow condition.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs have attained live storage upto 97% & 94% respectively of their maximum live storage capacity.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore trough of Westerly Wave is persisting over Northern parts of Afghanistan with seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Light moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet.

Thunderstorm rain of light to moderate intensity has also predicted for Lahore over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & DG Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar Division) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the next 24 hours.

