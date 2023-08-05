Open Menu

Rivers Indus, Sutlej Run In Low Flood: FFC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 10:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Indus flows at Guddu and Sukkur have receded from medium flood to low flood besides this, River Sutlej is also in a low flood in Suleimanki-Islam Reach.

According to the daily FFC report on Saturday, Rivers (Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs have attained more than 90% of their respective maximum live storages (Tarbela : 93.56%, Mangla: 91.10%). Tarbela Dam Management and Mangla Dam Flood Mitigation Committee (FMC) are exercising maximum vigilance and care in further impounding these reservoirs well in accordance with the existing SOPs including Dam Safety Guidelines.

Bay of Bengal Monsoon Low earlier over Northeastern Madhya Pradesh (India) has become insignificant for Pakistan.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.

Light to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5,000 feet and are likely to be intensified during the next 24 hours.

The present wet spell of Moderate Intensity with Heavy Falls is likely to continue at isolated places over upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS till 7th August 2023 and would decrease thereafter.

For the ensuing 24 hours, scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G.Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I.Khan Divisions) are expected besides over the upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

