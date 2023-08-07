Open Menu

Rivers Indus, Sutlej Run In Mild Category: FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that currently, Rivers Indus and Sutlej are flowing in mild category flood (Low Flood) at Tarbela, Chashma and Kotri at Islam respectively

According to the daily FFC report on Monday, the rest of the major Rivers (Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained 1546 feet which is just 4 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet. Considering the high flows in River Indus at Tarbela, it is expected that the Tarbela reservoir may reach its MCL within next couple of days.

In view of the higher water level, Tarbela Dam Management are advised to remain vigilant and take utmost care in reservoir filling as per approved SOPs and dam safety guidelines besides dissemination of flood early warnings, in case of any abnormal outflows, to the concerned District Administrations and local population in the downstream areas.

Mangla reservoirs are filled upto 93% live storage which was only 31.43% on the corresponding period of last year.

A fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan with seasonal low persisting over Northern Balochistan. At present, light moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicated thunderstorm rain of light to moderate intensity at isolated places over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar Division) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

