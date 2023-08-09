Rivers Indus, Sutlej still in low flood: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Indus and Sutlej are in low flood at Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu, Kotri and Islam respectively while the rest of the rivers discharging normally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Indus and Sutlej are in low flood at Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu, Kotri and islam respectively while the rest of the rivers discharging normally.

According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs are approaching their respective Maximum Conservation Levels. Tarbela dam 2.00 feet live storage left with Mangla dam 5.05 feet of live storage left.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, the Arabian Sea seasonal low is persisting over Northern Balochistan bringing moist currents which are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet.

Further, Westerly wave trough prevails over the Northern parts of Pakistan.

For the next 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicated by FFD, Lahore over most parts of the country. Nonetheless,Thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity at isolated places may occur over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & DG Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar Division) including upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS during this period.