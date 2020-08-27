Rivers Jhelum, Chenab to become furious in next 24 hours

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday warned that River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) is likely to attain Medium to Very High Flood Level (Range: 110,000 cusecs to 225,000 cusec) while River Chenab at Marala may attain Medium to High Flood Level (Range: 150,000 cusec to 200,000 cusec) during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday warned that River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) is likely to attain Medium to Very High Flood Level (Range: 110,000 cusecs to 225,000 cusec) while River Chenab at Marala may attain Medium to High Flood Level (Range: 150,000 cusec to 200,000 cusec) during the next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report, flows are also likely to increase upto Medium Flood Level in Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi and Hill Torrents of D. G. Khan Division during the said period.

Rivers Indus in Guddu-Sukkur Reach and Jhelum at Rasul (downstream Mangla) are flowing in low flood.

River Chenab is in low flood at Marala and in medium flood at Qadirabad while other main rivers (Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

The present combined live storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 13.236 MAF (i.e. 97.22% of 13.614 MAF).

Tarbela reservoir has attained water level of 1549.00 feet i.e. just 1.00 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet and is likely to attain its MCL.

Mangla reservoir is at an elevation of 1239.75 feet (2.25 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

On account of sporadic rains in upstream catchment areas, River Jhelum at Mangla experienced Category -I Flood (320,000 cusec).

Anticipating higher flows in River Jhelum upstream Mangla during Thursday and Friday(August 27& 28, 2020), Mangla Flood Mitigation Committee is fully geared up and is exercising top most vigilance and calculated regulation.

Well Marked Monsoon Low yesterday over Northwestern Bay of Bengal has intensified, converted into Depression and currently lies over North Orissa (India).

Also Trough of Westerly Wave previously over Northern parts of Pakistan today lies over Kashmir & Adjoining areas.

Prevailing system is resulting into penetration of moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet with weak Seasonal Low persisting over West Balochistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated Heavy Falls over Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions (Sindh), Eastern Balochistan including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions (Punjab), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rest of the Sindh and over the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul, Indus & Sutlej during the same period.

According to Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), River Jammu Tawi (Tributary of River Chenab and upstream Marala Headworks) at Jammu was flowing in medium flood (85,650 cusec).