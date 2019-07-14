UrduPoint.com
Rivers Kabul, Indus Still In Medium, Low Flood

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Rivers Kabul, Indus still in medium, low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all rivers are flowing normal except for river Indus which continues to flow in low flood at Chashma and river Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak – Nowshera Reach". According to daily FFC here Sunday the combined reservoir live storage stands at 4.373 MAF which was 31.96 per cent of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

Deep trough of Westerly wave yesterday over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Seasonal low lies over Northern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northeastwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/ rain with isolated heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions of Punjab, besides over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.

I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions including Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

Rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with one or two very heavy falls are likely over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during July 15-19.

Moderate rainfall with one or two heavy falls are also expected over D.G. Khan Division alongwith Northeastern Balochistan during the said period.

"As a result of above situation, sharp peaks of high flood are expected upstream ofMangla from Monday. While low to medium flood is also expected in nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Ravi (Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg) and Chenab (Palku, Aik and Bhimber) alongwith hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division. Urban flooding is also expected in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala & Lahore Districts."

