UrduPoint.com

Rivers Kabul, Swat Flow In Very High Flood: FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rivers Kabul, Swat flow in very high flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that heavy rainfall in the catchments areas of River Swat and Kabul during past 24 hours resulted in very high flood situation in River Kabul and its tributaries.

At present, River Swat (a tributary of River Kabul) was flowing in "very high flood" at Khwazakhela with water discharged of 238,995 cusecs and Chakdara 224,812 cusecs and in "medium flood" at Munda Head Works 69,104 cusecs.

According to daily FFC report on Friday River Kabul was flowing in "very high flood" at Nowshera with water discharge 147,000 cusecs and "high flood" at Warsak 106,200 cusecs at 1200 hours.

River Indus was also flowing in "high flood" at Guddu and Sukkur, "medium flood" at Taunsa and Kotri and in "low flood" in Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma Reaches (upstream Taunsa).

Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing in normal flow condition. Yesterday's well marked low pressure area over Central Sindh has converted into low and lies over South of Jacobabad.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan with seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating over most parts of Pakistan up to 10000 feet.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of heavy intensity with isolated very heavy rainfalls were expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul and Indus during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy rainfalls may also occur over Islamabad, Punjab (D.G. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan, Kohat, Bannu and Peshawar Divisions), Sindh (Larkana Division) and Eastern Balochistan including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, besides isolated thunderstorm/rain of Light to Moderate Intensity over rest of the country except Western Balochistan during the said period.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Swat Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Jacobabad Nowshera Jhelum Kotri May From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

42 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.