Rivers Kabul, Swat flow in very high flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that heavy rainfall in the catchments areas of River Swat and Kabul during past 24 hours resulted in very high flood situation in River Kabul and its tributaries.

At present, River Swat (a tributary of River Kabul) was flowing in "very high flood" at Khwazakhela with water discharged of 238,995 cusecs and Chakdara 224,812 cusecs and in "medium flood" at Munda Head Works 69,104 cusecs.

According to daily FFC report on Friday River Kabul was flowing in "very high flood" at Nowshera with water discharge 147,000 cusecs and "high flood" at Warsak 106,200 cusecs at 1200 hours.

River Indus was also flowing in "high flood" at Guddu and Sukkur, "medium flood" at Taunsa and Kotri and in "low flood" in Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma Reaches (upstream Taunsa).

Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing in normal flow condition. Yesterday's well marked low pressure area over Central Sindh has converted into low and lies over South of Jacobabad.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan with seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating over most parts of Pakistan up to 10000 feet.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of heavy intensity with isolated very heavy rainfalls were expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul and Indus during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy rainfalls may also occur over Islamabad, Punjab (D.G. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan, Kohat, Bannu and Peshawar Divisions), Sindh (Larkana Division) and Eastern Balochistan including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, besides isolated thunderstorm/rain of Light to Moderate Intensity over rest of the country except Western Balochistan during the said period.