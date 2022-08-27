Rivers Kabul, Swat, Indus continue to flow furious: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Kabul, Swat and Indus still run furious with water discharge of 263,000 cusecs, 89,000 cusecs and 586,000 cusecs respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Kabul, Swat and Indus still run furious with water discharge of 263,000 cusecs, 89,000 cusecs and 586,000 cusecs respectively.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, owing to continued heavy rainfall activity in the upper catchment areas during 25th-26th August 2022, River Swat has experienced very high flood situation from 0900 hours yesterday to 0930 hours today. At present the flood flows in River Swat is receding.

River Kabul was flowing in "very high flood" at Nowshera with discharge of 263,000 cusecs at 0600 hours. It is presently discharging the maximum flows (315,000 cusecs at 1230 hours). Also it is in "high flood" upstream Nowshera i.e; at Warsak (139,000 cusecs at 1230 hours).

River Indus at Khairabad (junction point after merging River Kabul in Indus) was flowing in "high flood" of 586,000 cusecs at 1230 hours . Flow has now receded to 555,000 cusecs as reported by Tarbela Dam Management.

River Indus is flowing in high flood at Taunsa & Sukkur, "medium flood" at Chashma, Guddu and Kotri. It is in "low flood" at Tarbela and Kalabagh (the upstream two stations on Indus).

Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing in normal As reported by the field formation of Irrigation Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, very high flood flows experienced at Munda Headwork caused severe damages to the Headworks.

As a result three of its bays out of total of 8 No. bays, have been washed away at 2300 hours yesterday (26th August 2022). Also Coffer Dam of the under construction Mohmand Dam (upstream Munda Headworks) has reportedly been damaged yesterday night.

Yesterday's Low Pressure Area over South of Jacobabad (Sindh) has become insignificant. Trough of Westerly Wave has weakened and persisting over Northern parts Pakistan with Weak Seasonal Low lies over Western Balochistan. At present, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into Northeastern Punjab up to 3000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing hydrological and Meteorological conditions, FFD, Lahore has predicted high to very high level flooding in Tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus is likely to subside significantly during next 24 hours.

Very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during the next 24 hours.

River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma is likely to attain high to very high level flooding during next 24 to 48 hours.