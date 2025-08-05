Rivers on edge: NDMA warns of medium to high flood risk from August 5–8

National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued a fresh flood alert in view of an intensifying monsoon system affecting upper and central regions of Pakistan from August 5 to 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued a fresh flood alert in view of an intensifying monsoon system affecting upper and central regions of Pakistan from August 5 to 8, 2025.

The alert follows the combined influence of penetrating monsoon currents and a westerly trough over northern Pakistan, which is expected to result in scattered heavy rainfall during this period.

Increased inflows are anticipated in all major rivers, especially Indus, Chenab, and Ravi, with nullahs of Ravi and Chenab likely to reach up to medium flood levels. Tarbela, Guddu, and Sukkur Barrages are presently at low flood stage, but continued rain may push Chashma and Taunsa towards low flood levels as well.

River Chenab at Marala is expected to reach low flood, while River Jhelum upstream of Mangla Dam, along with its tributaries, may attain medium flows. River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Swat and Panjkora with their associated streams and nullahs are also likely to swell owing to persistent rainfall in their catchment areas.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, stream networks in districts Hunza, Shigar, and Ghanche may see significant rise in water levels with potential for localized flash floods in tributaries. Current storage levels at major reservoirs show Tarbela at 94% and Mangla at 61%, with further inflow expected.

NDMA urges residents living near rivers, streams, and nullahs to stay vigilant for sudden rises in water levels, especially at night and during periods of intense rainfall. The public is advised to stay updated through official flood warnings via television, radio, mobile alerts and Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app. Communities in vulnerable areas should identify safe evacuation routes and keep emergency kits, dry food, clean drinking water, and essential medicines ready. Livestock, vehicles, and valuables should be moved to safer elevated locations.

Urban centers, particularly in northeastern and central Punjab, should ensure dewatering equipment is in place to address water accumulation due to heavy rainfall. The public is strongly advised to avoid crossing low bridges, causeways, and flooded roads, as even 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, and 12 inches is enough to carry away most vehicles. NDMA is monitoring the situation round the clock and remains in close coordination with provincial and district authorities for proactive response and mitigation.

NDMA is closely monitoring the evolving situation through NEOC and remains in constant coordination with provincial and district disaster management authorities to ensure a timely and coordinated response.