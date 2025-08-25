Rivers Sutlej, Chenab, Ravi, Indus Likely To Become Furious
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that Rivers Sutlej, Chenab, Ravi and Indus are likely to become furious in next 24 to 48 hours.
According to Federal Flood Commission (FFC) daily report on Monday, River Indus at Sukkur is expected to attain high flood level during the next 24 hours.
Similarly, River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala to attain very high flood due to the expected heavy to very heavy rainfall, coupled with releases from Indian dams. High to very high flood in rivers Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi (subject to releases from India) is also likely in next 48 hours. Urban Flooding is likely in Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat Divisions.
For the next 24 hours FFD, Lahore has predicted widespread thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls/torrential rain with isolated extremely heavy falls over Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat Divisions of Punjab including upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab.
Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls may also occur over upper catchments of river Jhelum along with Islamabad and Punjab (Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Sargodha Divisions) during the same period.
Isolated thunderstorm/rain is also expected over upper catchments of rivers Indus and Kabul, along with Punjab (DG Khan, Multan & Bahawalpur divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan divisions) during the said period.
Water Level in Tarbela Reservoir is at elevation of 1549.28 feet, which is just 0.72 feet below its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550 feet. Mangla Reservoir stands at 1220.50 feet which is 21.50 feet below its MCL of 1242 feet.
The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stands at 11.578 MAF, which is 86.95 % of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.
