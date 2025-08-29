Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab Continue To Flow Furious: FFC
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that exceptionally high flood will continue in river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream. while River Ravi at Shahdara will gradually decrease from exceptionally high flood to high flood during the next 24 hours.
According to daily FFC report on Friday, River Chenab at Trimmu is expected to attain exceptionally high flood during the said period.
Similarly, River Chenab at Panjnad is expected to attain very high flood to exceptionally high flood on 2nd September 2025 while River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is expected to attain very high flood on 4th and 5th September 2025 respectively.
Flash flooding is also expected in the tributaries of river Kabul catchment during the said period.
River Indus is also running in medium flood with rising trend at Guddu while in low flood at Sukkur-Kotri reach.
River Chenab is running in low flood with falling trend at Marala and in medium flood with falling trend at Khanki. River Ravi is also running in medium flood with falling trend at Jassar and exceptionally high flood with falling trend at Shahdara.
Moreover, River Sutlej is flowing in exceptionally high Flood with steady condition at Ganda Singh Wala and in medium flood with steady condition at Suleimanki.
Tarbela Dam is at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet since August 27, 2025. Mangla Reservoir stands at 1223.20 feet which is 18.80 feet below its MCL of 1242 feet. The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stands at 11.800 MAF, which is 88.62 % of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.
